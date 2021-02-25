JUST IN
SMC Global Securities lists equity shares on NSE, BSE: Details here
Business Standard

Sebi slaps fine on three entities for fraudulent trading activities

The penalised entity and individuals are Rachita Shripalkumar Shah, Shripal Sheshmal Huf and Shripal Sheshmal

Press Trust of India 

Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday slapped a total fine of Rs 30 lakh on three entities for indulging in fraudulent trading activities in the shares of Garware Polyester Ltd (GPL).
The penalised entity and individuals are Rachita Shripalkumar Shah, Shripal Sheshmal Huf and Shripal Sheshmal.
First Published: Thu, February 25 2021. 01:09 IST

