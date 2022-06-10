Sebi warns investors against unregulated platforms offering algo trading

-
ALSO READ
Sebi strengthens investor grievance redressal mechanism through framework
Sebi eases algorithmic trading rules for commodity derivatives segment
Sebi's proposal can restrict growth of algo trading in India: Brokers
API developers rankled by Sebi algo papers, plan to approach regulator
Sebi paper skirts illegality of retail algos
-
Capital markets regulator Sebi on Friday cautioned investors against dealing with unregulated platforms offering algorithmic trading and warned them against sharing sensitive personal details with such businesses.
"These platforms are unregulated and thus there is no investor grievance redressal mechanism covering their activities," Sebi said.
"Investors are therefore cautioned against dealing with such unregulated platforms and cautioned against sharing any sensitive personal details with such platforms," it added.
The statement comes after Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) noticed that many unregulated platforms are offering investors algorithmic trading services or facilities to automate their trades.
Strategies are being marketed with "claims" of huge returns on investment along with "ratings" assigned to the strategies and claims that similar returns would be earned in the future.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU