JUST IN
A middling first year for silver ETFs; AUM at around Rs 1,500 cr by Nov end
Sebi imposes securities market ban on 8 entities for misusing client funds
Sebi allows active to passive ELSS switch for asset management companies
'Vanishing act' by more than two dozen listed cos; BSE reaches out to firms
RBI urges bond market players to use tool to prevent gilt auction errors
Govt to invite EoIs for Concor privatisation this month, say officials
Trafigura to exit from Nayara Energy; sell stake to Italy's Genera Group
Global oil inventories expected to grow, prices to drop in next 2 yrs: EIA
HCL Tech revenues may rise up to 6% QoQ to Rs 26,214 cr in Q3FY23: Analysts
Shriram AMC zooms 73% in 3 days post appointment of Kartik Jain as MD & CEO
You are here: Home » Markets » News
A middling first year for silver ETFs; AUM at around Rs 1,500 cr by Nov end
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Securitisation volumes likely to jump to Rs 1.70 trn in FY23: Icra

Securitisation volumes for FY23 can reach Rs 1,70 lakh crore, as against Rs 1,26,500 crore in FY22, a domestic rating agency estimated on Wednesday

Topics
ICRA | Securitisation | stock market trading

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

markets, IPO market
Photo: Bloomberg

Securitisation volumes for FY23 can reach Rs 1,70 lakh crore, as against Rs 1,26,500 crore in FY22, a domestic rating agency estimated on Wednesday.

Icra Ratings said securitisation volumes are estimated to have jumped 58 per cent to Rs 1.17 lakh crore in the April-December 2022 period as compared to the same period last year.

At Rs 1.17 lakh crore, the volumes are higher than the retail assets securitisation in the entire FY22, which stood at Rs 1.26 lakh crore, Icra Ratings said.

Securitisation refers to an activity where a financier or lender transfers future receivables on a loan or a bunch of loans to others, which helps with immediate liquidity requirements.

Buoyancy in securitisation can be attributed to the stable macroeconomic scenario and high credit growth for non-bank lenders, the agency said, adding that on a quarterly basis, Q3FY23 volumes grew slightly at 3 per cent over the preceding quarter.

"After a gap of two years (FY21 and FY22), the current year is witnessing a balanced trend in the securitisation market. The volumes in all three quarters stood in the range of 30-35 per cent of the YTD (year to date) securitisation, which contrasts with the last two years when securitisation volumes were impacted in certain quarters due to the Covid-19 pandemic," its group head for structured finance Abhishek Dafria said.

He added that the high credit growth has prompted non-bank finance companies and housing finance companies to return to securitisation as a tool for raising funds.

Securitisation volumes have long been dominated by mortgage-backed loans, followed by vehicle loans.

The trend reversed in Q3FY23 when vehicle loans, at 33 per cent of the total volumes, inched slightly ahead of mortgage loans, the agency said.

Its sector head Sachin Joglekar said securitisation of vehicle loans witnessed a healthy growth mainly on account of a few large originators, which securitised high volumes driven by the PSL (priority sector lending) nature of the underlying loans.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on ICRA

First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 22:53 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.