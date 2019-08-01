Senior officials of domestic asset managers to be hit hard by I-T surcharge

Senior officials of domestic asset managers have historically drawn high salaries and will be hit hard. For instance, HDFC MF managing director Milind Barve and chief investment officer Prashant Jain’s annual remuneration for FY19 stood at Rs 7.2 crore each.

ICICI Prudential MF’s MD and CEO Nimesh Shah took home Rs 6.25 crore. The industry also routinely gives one-time payments and ESOPs that could amount to a sizeable amount in a particular year. For instance, Motilal Oswal Asset Management MD and CEO Aashish Somaiyaa’s total remuneration for FY19 was Rs 39.6 ...