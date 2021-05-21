Sensex posts biggest jump since March 30, gains 2% to close at 50,540

The benchmark on Friday posted its biggest single day gain since March 30 amid strong global cues following better-than-expected economic data and earnings.

The index closed at 50,540 with a gain of nearly 2 per cent, or 976 points, to cap its best week since February 5.

The surge also propelled India’s market capitalisation towards the $3-trillion mark. While the is 3 per cent below its all-time high made on February 15, a rally in the broader market has lifted the market cap of all companies listed on the BSE stood to a record high of Rs 218 trillion, or $2.99 trillion. (conversion rate of Rs 72.83)

Friday’s surge as underpinned mainly by gains in banking stocks—which have significant weightage in the and the Nifty indices. Improvement in asset quality at State Bank of India (SBI) boosted sentiment towards the banking pack with the Bank Nifty index surging nearly 4 per cent. The Nifty 50 index rose 1.8 per cent to close at 15,175.

The share price of SBI rose 4.3 per cent and was the second best performing stock on the Sensex after HDFC Bank which rose 4.5 per cent. The top six contributors were all banking stocks and accounted for 70 per cent of the Sensex gains.

The steady decline in new daily coronavirus infections in the country this week and favourable global cues has seen the domestic jump nearly 4 per cent during the week.

The decrease in the number of cases has made investors hopeful that the worst of the second wave is behind, and the restrictions imposed by states may start easing soon.

Hopes of a fresh stimulus and the transfer of surplus of Rs 99,122 crore by the Reserve Bank of India to the union government also improved sentiment, said experts.

India reported 2.59 lakh new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 2.6 crores. India has been reporting under three lakh daily cases over the previous four days. Mumbai's positivity rate dropped to 4.84 per cent, the lowest in over two months.

"The fall in Covid-19 cases improves the visibility for future recovery. Everyone is acknowledging that June quarter results will not be as good because of the lockdown. But the hope is that if cases keep coming down, it is a matter of time before we go back to normal. Everyone thinks that the current lockdown is a temporary aberration. And in four-eight weeks, and the economy will bounce again,' said Jyotivardhan Jaipuria, founder, Valentis Advisors.

Most global rallied on Friday after a drop in US initial jobless claims shifted investor focus back to prospects for a global economic recovery.

In the previous two sessions, the had seen a fall amid fears of inflation and as the minutes of the Federal Reserve's meeting in April raised the possibility of tapering stimulus measures.

The March quarter earnings in India, which did not spring any negative surprise, has also enthused investors. Moreover, the management commentaries of companies and their outlook have been largely optimistic despite the lockdowns, which has affected large parts of the economy.

Foreign investors bought shares worth Rs 510 crore, while domestic investors made buying worth Rs 650 crore.

Investors are also hoping that vaccine shortages will be resolved in some months as vaccine manufacturers ramp up supplies. The entry of new vaccines is also expected to ease the supply crunch.

“The Indian market has started to outperform the development market which is expected to continue due to a fall in covid cases. High cases were the reason for India's underperformance. Now the rupee too has started to appreciate. The entry of new vaccines in the market which will ease supply crunch and a steady decline in the new covid cases are factors boosting investor confidence in the market,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Overall, 327 stocks hit their 52-week highs, and 440 were locked on the upper circuit on BSE. The market breadth was positive, with 1,952 stocks advancing and 1,167 declining.