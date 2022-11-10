Sensex snaps 2-day winning run amid weak global markets; ITC bucks trend

-
Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 gave up early gains to close in the red on Wednesday, ending two days of increases as bearish global markets weighed on investor sentiment.
However, a recovering rupee and unabated foreign capital inflows helped the indices restrict the losses, traders said.
The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 151.60 points or 0.25 per cent lower at 61,033.55. The index witnessed volatility towards the fag-end and recorded an intra-day high of 61,447.23 and a low of 60,905.15.
On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty fell 45.80 points or 0.25 per cent to end at 18,157. PowerGrid was the biggest loser in the Sensex pack, slipping 4.06 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, ICICI Bank, M&M and Maruti Suzuki. In contrast, ITC, DRL, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HCL Techwere among the gainers.
First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 00:46 IST
