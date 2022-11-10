JUST IN
Separate MII functions into three verticals, recommends Sebi expert panel
AUM of commodities under warehousing financing show pick-up in FY23: NCML
CBDC bond trades surge; volumes jump double-fold in second week
Sebi proposes framework to address risks linked with cloud-based solutions
Ceat surges 16% from day's low post Q2 results; MRF skids 8% on muted show
Nykaa to turn ex-date on Thursday for 5:1 bonus issue; stock sheds 4%
Nifty PSU Bank soars 26% in a month; BOI, Canara Bank, UBI rally 55%
Five Star Business Finance IPO kicks off: Should you subscribe?
Hindalco drops 5% as arm Novelis Q2 profit slides 23% YoY; Ebitda down 8%
Nifty Bank index headed to 44,000 level; Bandhan Bank remains a risky bet
You are here: Home » Markets » News
1.77 million new Demat accounts added in Oct, second-lowest this year
Business Standard

Sensex snaps 2-day winning run amid weak global markets; ITC bucks trend

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 151.60 points or 0.25 per cent lower at 61,033.55

Topics
Sensex | Markets | BSE

Press Trust of India 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 gave up early gains to close in the red on Wednesday, ending two days of increases as bearish global markets weighed on investor sentiment.

However, a recovering rupee and unabated foreign capital inflows helped the indices restrict the losses, traders said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 151.60 points or 0.25 per cent lower at 61,033.55. The index witnessed volatility towards the fag-end and recorded an intra-day high of 61,447.23 and a low of 60,905.15.

On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty fell 45.80 points or 0.25 per cent to end at 18,157. PowerGrid was the biggest loser in the Sensex pack, slipping 4.06 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, ICICI Bank, M&M and Maruti Suzuki. In contrast, ITC, DRL, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HCL Techwere among the gainers.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sensex

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 00:46 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.