Seven of top 10 companies lose Rs 756 bn in m-cap, HUL takes steepest hit

Seven of the 10 most valued Indian companies suffered an erosion of Rs 756.84 billion from their market valuation last week, with FMCG major HUL taking the steepest hit.

In a weak broader market where the Sensex fell by 255.25 points or 0.66 per cent last week, the top seven blue chip companies, including State Bank of India (SBI), Maruti Suzuki India and ITC witnessed a decline in their market valuation.

In the top-10 list, only Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), TCS and Infosys finished with gains.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) tumbled Rs 294.49 billion to Rs 3.54 trillion.

SBI's valuation plunged Rs 151.71 billion to Rs 2.60 trillion and that of Maruti Suzuki India dived Rs 110.16 billion to Rs 2.63 trillion.

ALSO READ: TCS regains most valued firm tag again, beats RIL on market valuation

The m-cap of ITC tanked Rs 107.02 billion to Rs 3.79 trillion and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank dropped Rs 71.30 billion to Rs 2.37 trillion

Also, HDFC Bank's valuation went down by Rs 11.94 billion to Rs 5.58 trillion and that of HDFC fell by Rs 10.18 billion to Rs 3.25 trillion.





ALSO READ: RIL surpasses TCS to regain most valued firm status by market valuation

On the other hand, the market cap of RIL soared Rs 227.84 billion to Rs 8.09 trillion.

Infosys added Rs 57.34 billion to its m-cap to reach Rs 3.20 trillion and TCS gained Rs 5.74 billion to Rs 7.96 trillion.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL stood at number one position followed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, ITC, HUL, HDFC, Infosys, Maruti, SBI and Kotak Mahindra Bank.