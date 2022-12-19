JUST IN
Share buyback and revamp of disclosure norms on Sebi board's agenda

New framework proposes enhancing amount companies can repurchase vis-a-vis free reserves

Khushboo Tiwari  |  Mumbai 

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), at its board meeting on December 20, may clear proposals for revamping the buyback process, giving fillip to disclosure norms, and strengthening governance at market infrastructure institutions, said people in the know.

First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 11:46 IST

