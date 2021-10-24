JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Cryptocurrency » news

Homes in top-10 cities cut expenses sharply as fuel prices continue to rise
Business Standard

Shiba Inu rises 50% to be 11th-biggest cryptocurrency coin by market value

SHIB, as it's known, was up 50 per cent in the 24 hours through 10:10 am New York time on Sunday, according to pricing from CoinGecko.com

Topics
cryptocurrencies | crypto trading

Bloomberg 

bitcoin, cryptocurrency, digital, exchanges

Shiba Inu soared to record highs over the weekend to become the 11th-biggest cryptocurrency by market value.

SHIB, as it’s known, was up 50 per cent in the 24 hours through 10:10 am New York time on Sunday, according to pricing from CoinGecko.com, and reached a record earlier in the day. A petition on Change.org imploring Robinhood to list SHIB on its platform has garnered almost 300,000 signatures.

The token has gained more than 40 million per cent in the past year.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sun, October 24 2021. 23:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.