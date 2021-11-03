JUST IN
IPO rush: Samvat 2078 set to break new records with mega issues
Business Standard

Sigachi Industries IPO subscribed 101.91 times on last day of the offer

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The initial public offer of microcrystalline cellulose manufacturer Sigachi Industries received a whopping 101.91 times subscription on the last day of the offer on Wednesday.

The IPO received bids for 54,89,47,440 shares against 53,86,500 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

The portion for non-institutional investors was subscribed 172.43 times, those meant for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 86.51 times and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) 80.49 times.

Price range for the Rs 125.42 crore-offer was at Rs 161-163 per share. Unistone Capital Private Limited was the manager to the offer.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, November 03 2021. 22:07 IST

