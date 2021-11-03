Sigachi Industries IPO subscribed 101.91 times on last day of the offer

The initial public offer of microcrystalline cellulose manufacturer Sigachi Industries received a whopping 101.91 times subscription on the last day of the offer on Wednesday.

The IPO received bids for 54,89,47,440 shares against 53,86,500 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

The portion for non-institutional investors was subscribed 172.43 times, those meant for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 86.51 times and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) 80.49 times.

Price range for the Rs 125.42 crore-offer was at Rs 161-163 per share. Unistone Capital Private Limited was the manager to the offer.

