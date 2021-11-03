Sigachi Industries IPO subscribed 101.91 times on last day of the offer

-
ALSO READ
What is an IPO and how does the process work?
Electronics Mart files paperwork for Rs 500 crore initial public offering
MobiKwik turns unicorn ahead of initial public offering
Aptus Value Housing, CarTrade, 4 others get Sebi's go-ahead to float IPO
Shyam Metalics' Rs 1,107-cr initial public offering to open on Jun 14
-
The initial public offer of microcrystalline cellulose manufacturer Sigachi Industries received a whopping 101.91 times subscription on the last day of the offer on Wednesday.
The IPO received bids for 54,89,47,440 shares against 53,86,500 shares on offer, according to NSE data.
The portion for non-institutional investors was subscribed 172.43 times, those meant for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 86.51 times and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) 80.49 times.
Price range for the Rs 125.42 crore-offer was at Rs 161-163 per share. Unistone Capital Private Limited was the manager to the offer.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU