Snapdeal files for IPO with fresh issue of shares worth Rs 1,250 crore

-
ALSO READ
PKL 2021: Full list of kabaddi players sold at Pro Kabaddi auction
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players released by 12 kabaddi franchises
PKL 2021 auction timings, live telecast, streaming, team's available purse
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players retained by 12 Kabaddi franchises
Snapdeal weighs $400 mn IPO, joining other Indian startups in listing spree
-
SoftBank-backed Indian e-commerce platform Snapdeal filed for an initial public offering on Tuesday, joining dozens of firms in the country that have tapped the capital markets this year.
Several SoftBank-backed companies and many popular names such as payments platform Paytm, beauty e-commerce retailer Nykaa and food delivery platform Zomato have sought a listing in India this year as ample liquidity and strong retail participation pushed the stock market to record levels.
Snapdeal's IPO consists of a fresh issue of shares worth 12.5 billion rupees ($165.09 million) and an offer for sale of 30.8 million shares, according to its draft prospectus dated Dec. 20.
New Delhi-based Snapdeal, started in 2010 by Wharton alumnus Kunal Bahl and Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi graduate Rohit Bansal, competes with bigger rivals such as Walmart-owned Flipkart and Amazon.com Inc in India.
Snapdeal potentially faces stiff competition from Reliance Industries, which is rapidly expanding in the online market space.
While founders Bahl and Bansal are not selling their stakes, investors SoftBank, Foxconn, Sequoia Capital and Ontario Teacher's Pension Plan Board have offered to sell a part of their stakes in the IPO.
Snapdeal plans to use proceeds from the IPO for organic growth initiatives, the filing showed.
($1 = 75.7180 Indian rupees)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU