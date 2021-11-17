Spandana Sphoorty Financial hits 52-week low, falls 11% in one week

Shares of Spandana Sphoorty Financial (SSFL) hit a 52-week low of Rs 488, down 3 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade. The stock of India’s second-largest microfinance institution (MFI) was trading lower for the fifth straight day, falling 11 per cent, on delay in announcement of September 2021 quarter (Q2FY22) financial results, due to recent flux in management following resignation by managing director Padmaja Reddy and attrition in the information technology team.

With the past one week fall, the stock of non-banking finance company has tanked 41 per cent from its 52-week high of Rs 830 touched on January 14, 2021. It had hit a record low of Rs 403.50 on April 24, 2020 and an all-time high of Rs 1,400 on November 8, 2019. SSFL had made stock market debut on August 19, 2019. The company had raised Rs 1,200 crore by issuing shares at price of Rs 856 per share.

Being a listed entity, the company is required to submit quarterly financial results for Q2FY22 to the stock exchanges, within 45 days from the close of the quarter, i.e. before November 14, 2021. However, it was not in a position to submit the aforesaid results within the prescribed time period, SSFL said informed BSE.