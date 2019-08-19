Spandana Sphoorty sees tepid debut, lists at 4% discount to issue price

Shares of microfinance lender Spandana Sphoorty Financial made a weak debut at the bourses on Monday. The stock got listed at Rs 825 apiece on the NSE, a discount of 3.62 per cent to the issue price of Rs 856. On BSE, the scrip got listed at Rs 824 apiece.

The company's Rs 1,200 crore initial public offering (IPO), which was opened for subscription between August 5 and 7, was subscribed 1.05 times. The category reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 3.10 times while non institutional investors' quota was subscribed 56 per cent. Retail individual investors' category was subscribed 9 per cent.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of 93,56,725 shares including anchor portion of 42,08,886 shares. The price band of the offer was fixed at Rs 853-856 per share.

The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised towards augmenting the company's capital base to meet future requirements and for general corporate purposes, the company had said.

Axis Capital, ICICI Securities, IIFL Securities, JM Financial, IndusInd Bank and YES Securities India were the manager to the offer.