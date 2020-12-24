Specialty chemicals firm Anupam Rasayan files for IPO to raise Rs 760 crore

company Anupam Rasayan has filed preliminary papers with to raise Rs 760 crore through an IPO.

The proceeds will be used for repayment of debt, the firm said in the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP). The Surat-based entity has decided to reserve a portion for its employees and may consider a discount for eligible staff.

Anupam Rasayan commenced operations in 1984 with conventional products, and now it makes speciality chemicals that involve multi-step synthesis and complex chemistries.

It has six multi-purpose manufacturing facilities in Gujarat with a combined aggregate installed capacity of around 23,396 tonnes, of which 6,726 tonnes was added in March 2020.

The company mainly caters to the agrochemical, personal care and pharmaceutical sectors, which accounted for over 95 per cent of its revenues in 2019-20.

The company’s clients include Syngenta Asia Pacific, Sumitomo Chemical Company and UPL Limited.

Axis Capital, Ambit Private, IIFL Securities and JM Financial have been appointed as merchant bankers for the issue.