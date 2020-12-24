Specialty chemicals firm Anupam Rasayan files for IPO to raise Rs 760 crore

-
ALSO READ
CAMS, Chemcon Specialty Chemicals IPOs to hit market on September 21
Chemcon Speciality Chemicals IPO subscribed 12.65 times on day 2
Rossari Biotech to launch Rs 500 cr initial public offering on Monday
IRFC files papers with Sebi to float IPO of over 1.78 bn shares
Burger King files IPO papers with sebi; plans to raise Rs 542 crore
-
Specialty chemicals company Anupam Rasayan has filed preliminary papers with Sebi to raise Rs 760 crore through an IPO.
The proceeds will be used for repayment of debt, the firm said in the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP). The Surat-based entity has decided to reserve a portion for its employees and may consider a discount for eligible staff.
Anupam Rasayan commenced operations in 1984 with conventional products, and now it makes speciality chemicals that involve multi-step synthesis and complex chemistries.
It has six multi-purpose manufacturing facilities in Gujarat with a combined aggregate installed capacity of around 23,396 tonnes, of which 6,726 tonnes was added in March 2020.
The company mainly caters to the agrochemical, personal care and pharmaceutical sectors, which accounted for over 95 per cent of its revenues in 2019-20.
The company’s clients include Syngenta Asia Pacific, Sumitomo Chemical Company and UPL Limited.
Axis Capital, Ambit Private, IIFL Securities and JM Financial have been appointed as merchant bankers for the issue.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU