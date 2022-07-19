- Stocks to Watch Today: IndusInd Bank, Delhivery, Websol, BoM, Alok Inds
- Modest revenue, weak margin likely for Infosys & Wipro in Q1FY23
- Wipro Q1FY23 net profit likely to drop 8.1% YoY, say analysts
- Biggest market jump in a month adds Rs 3.4 trillion to investor wealth
- Rupee closes just 2 paise shy of 80 against US dollar as oil prices rise
- From RIL to Maruti Suzuki, big mutual fund buys in June see turbulence
- Equity investors richer by over Rs 4.73 trn in two days of rally
- Markets should be able to withstand inflation up to 8%: Credit Suisse
- EPFO likely to enhance investment limit in equities to 20%: Report
- Textile shares rally; VTL, Himatsingka, Nitin Spinners surge up to 19%
MARKET LIVE: Choppy start likely on weak global cues; SGX Nifty down 114pts
Stock market LIVE updates: As of 8:01 AM, the SGX Nifty quoted at 16,164 levels, down 114-odd points on the Nifty50.
Globally, the US markets traded in a negative territory on Monday. Dow Jones dropped 0.6 per cent, while the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Composite shed 0.8 per cent, each.
That apart, major markets in Asia-Pacific were mixed on Tuesday morning as investors assessed the rate hike trajectory. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.6 per cent, whereas South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.4 per cent.
Meanwhile, crude derivative stocks will be in focus on Tuesday as prices of crude oil climb above $100-mark. While Brent Crude hovered around $106 per barrel, WTI Crude was at $102 per barrel.
Back home, shares of FMCG major Hindustan Unilever (HUL) will be in limelight as the company report their June quarter 2022 (Q1FY23) results. Besides, L&T's realty arm signed projects worth Rs 8,000 crore in Mumbai as part of their expansion plans.
