JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: Sensex sheds 200pts, Nifty50 below 18,250 in pre-open deals

Stock market live updates: At 8:15 am, the SGX Nifty quoted at 18,261 levels, down 41-odd points

Topics
MARKET LIVE | Nifty | Market trends

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

MARKET LIVE: Nifty, Sensex, FII, DII, Crude oil, Inflation, NMDC, Blue Dart
Domestic equity markets are likely to start Monday's trade on a tepid note amid weak global cues and sluggish foreign inflows. At 8:15 am, the SGX Nifty quoted at 18,261 levels, down 41-odd points.

This morning, the US equity futures were tepid ahead of retail earnings due in this holiday-truncated week. Dow Jones futures and NASDAQ futures dropped up to 0.3 per cent.

Asia-Pacific markets, too, inched lower as Hang Seng, Nikkei 225, the S&P 200, Kospi, and Shanghai Composite indices fell up to 2 per cent.

On the commodities front, prices of Brent Crude slipped below $90 per barrel after demand in China weakened and investors feared rising interest rates. WTI Crude, meanwhile, hovered around $80 per barrel.

Among individual stocks, shares of NMDC will be closely tracked as it plans to spend nearly Rs 900 crore over three years from its Karnataka plant.

Besides, shares of Zomato will be in focus after the company plans to lay off nearly 3 per cent of its workforce across the organisation.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh