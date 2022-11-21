- Stocks to Watch: Tata Motors, PB Fintech, Zomato, Archean Chemical, Metals
- MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty hints tepid start amid weak global cues, down 40pts
- Should investors be worried about the recent correction?
- Sovereign investors favour US, India as top 2022 investment markets: Study
- ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance see highest FPI inflows in July-September
- CDSL malware attack hits broking ops; Sebi, Cert-in to probe incident
- FPIs invest Rs 30,385 crore in Indian equities in November so far
- Eight of top-10 firms add Rs 42,173 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, Infy lead
- Demat accounts up 41% to 10.4 cr in Oct; incremental additions slowing down
- Markets to focus on global trends, may face volatility, predict analysts
MARKET LIVE: Sensex sheds 200pts, Nifty50 below 18,250 in pre-open deals
Stock market live updates: At 8:15 am, the SGX Nifty quoted at 18,261 levels, down 41-odd points
This morning, the US equity futures were tepid ahead of retail earnings due in this holiday-truncated week. Dow Jones futures and NASDAQ futures dropped up to 0.3 per cent.
Asia-Pacific markets, too, inched lower as Hang Seng, Nikkei 225, the S&P 200, Kospi, and Shanghai Composite indices fell up to 2 per cent.
On the commodities front, prices of Brent Crude slipped below $90 per barrel after demand in China weakened and investors feared rising interest rates. WTI Crude, meanwhile, hovered around $80 per barrel.
Among individual stocks, shares of NMDC will be closely tracked as it plans to spend nearly Rs 900 crore over three years from its Karnataka plant.
Besides, shares of Zomato will be in focus after the company plans to lay off nearly 3 per cent of its workforce across the organisation.
