MARKET LIVE: Choppy start likely on weak global cues; SGX Nifty down 30pts
Stock market live updates: As of 8:10 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted 16,683 levels, indicating a downside of 36-odd points on the Nifty50.
That apart, globally, the US markets edged lower on Friday amid weak corproate earnings. Dow Jones slipped 0.4 per cent, while the S&P 500 dropped 0.9 per cent, and NASDAQ Composite declined 1.8 per cent.
Major markets in Asia-Pacific followed the glum mood overseas and edged lower in trade on Monday morning. While Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped 0.8 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.3 per cent.
Meanwhile, prices of crude oil cooled off amid demand worries. Brent Crude hovered around $102 per barrel and WTI Crude was at $92 per barrel.
Back home, shares of Reliance Industries and Infosys will be in focus after their June quarter results 2022 (Q1FY23). Besides, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, and Tech Mahindra will report their Q1FY23 results on Monday, July 25.
