MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty50 flat; Broader indices outperform
Stock market live updates: Broader markets, however, were fractionally higher as Nifty MidCap 100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 climbed up to 0.2 per cent
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Opening Bell
Domestic markets inched lower in Wednesday's trade ahead of the US Federal Reserve's rate action.
Key indices Nifty50 declined over 20 points to trade flat below 18,140 and the S&P BSE Sensex lowered over 100 points to trade below 61,000 levels.
Broader markets, however, were fractionally higher as Nifty MidCap 100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 climbed up to 0.2 per cent.
All sectors shifted between gains and losses, with Nifty Metal, Nifty Media, and Nifty FMCG indices advancing up to 0.7 per cent. Nifty IT, Nifty Auto, Nifty PSU Bank indices, however, slipped up to 0.4 per cent.
