MARKET LIVE: Gap up open likely on strong global cues; SGX Nifty up 170pts
Stock market live updates: At 7:58 am, the SGX Nifty quoted at 18,008 levels, indicating an upside of 173 points
On Friday, the US markets clocked strong gains amid hopes of slower rate hikes and healthy corporate earnings. All three major indexes in Wall Street – Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and NASDAQ Composite gained over 2 per cent each.
.
Markets in Asia-Pacific, too, climbed in tandem on Monday ahead of Chinese factory activity data. Key indices like Nikkei 225, Topix, the S&P 500, Kospi, and Kosdaq advanced up to 1 per cent.
On the commodities front, prices of Brent Crude climbed 0.1 per cent to $95 per barrel and WTI Crude was up 0.2 per cent to $88 per barrel.
Back home, the ongoing earnings season will continue to be under spotlight. Companies like Bharti Airtel, L&T, Tata Steel, Motherson Sumi, LT Foods, Castrol India, TCI Express, Saregama India, among many others will report Q2FY23 results today.
Among individual stocks, shares of Tata Power will be in focus after the company posted 94.3 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 819 crore in Q2FY23.
