- MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty signals flat start ahead US Fed's rate action
- Stocks to watch: SBI, IDBI Bank, Hero Moto, Bajaj Electricals, NTPC, Cipla
- Will 75 bps US Fed rate hike trigger another market selloff?
- Wall Street slips heading into Fed's big rate decision; FedEx, Oracle rise
- 'Not fit & proper': SAT scraps Sebi order against 5 brokers in NSEL case
- Nifty drops 5% in five sessions to 11-month low; Sensex ends 153 pts lower
- Bajaj Auto defers share buyback proposal; stock dips 5%
- OMCs under pressure; HPCL, BPCL hit 52-week lows, IOCL slips 3%
- These two stocks have zoomed over 100% in last three weeks
- Five Sensex stocks have shed over 30% since Oct 2021. Time to bottom fish?
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty signals flat start ahead US Fed's rate action
Stock market LIVE updates: While global mood turns mixed, all eyes will be on the US Federal Reserve's rate action. As of 7:43 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted 15,717 levels, indicating cut of 15 pts.
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Nifty | Market trends
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
While the US equity markets closed on a mixed ground, Asia-Pacific markets, too, followed similar suit. On Tuesday, the Dow Jones was down 0.5 per cent, the S&P 500 slipped to 0.3 per cent, whereas, tech-heavy NASDAQ Composite advanced 0.1 per cent.
Likewise, indices in Asian markets like Japan's Nikkei 225 closed down 0.6 per cent. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.8 per cent after Chinese retail sales and production data beat estimates.
Meanwhile, prices of oil bounced-back in trade. Brent crude inched up to $121 per barrel and WTI Crude hovered around $119 a barrel.
On the domestic front, banks are likely to see some action after State Bank of India and IDBI Bank raised their interest rates on retail term deposits. That apart, HUL, Hero MotoCorp, and Capri Global Capital will be on investors' radar after Life India Insurance raised its stake in the three firms.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More