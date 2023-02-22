JUST IN

MARKET LIVE: Sensex slides 250pts, Nifty below 17,800 in pre-open trade
Stocks to Watch: M&M, Reliance, Sapphire Foods, CE Info, BEL, Hind Zinc
Sensex, Nifty end lower in choppy trade, extend losses for third day
Trading hours for interest rate derivatives extended till 5 pm by NSE
Practice of permanent board seats at listed companies likely to end
Oil & gas, power form bulk of stocks sold by FPIs in first fortnight of Feb
Indian jeweller Joyalukkas drops public listing plan, withdraws $278 mn IPO
BPCL, Tata Motors lead upgrades race after Q3, Zomato, ABFRL downgraded
Jobs in small towns, gender diversity to earn India Inc better ESG ratings
Freeze demat accounts of MDs and CEOs for non-compliance, says Sebi
MARKET LIVE: Sensex slides 300pts, Nifty below 17,750; Wipro, BPCL down 1%

Stock market live updates: Broader markets, too, were subdued in trade as Nifty MidCap 100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 indices slumped up to 0.3 per cent

MARKET LIVE | Indian markets | Markets Sensex Nifty

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 
bse

Introduction

Weak global mood propelled domestic markets to start lower in Wednesday's trade. 
