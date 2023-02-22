MARKET LIVE: Sensex slides 300pts, Nifty below 17,750; Wipro, BPCL down 1%

Opening Bell

Weak global mood propelled domestic to start lower in Wednesday's trade.

While benchmark index Nifty50 nosedived over 50 points to trade below 17,750 levels, the S&P BSE Sensex declined over 300 points to trade around 60,358 levels.

Broader markets, too, were subdued in trade as Nifty MidCap 100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 indices slumped up to 0.3 per cent.

Barring Nifty Metal index, which held marginal gains in a weak market, all other sectors plunged in the sea of red. Nifty IT index was the worst hit as it declined up to 0.9 per cent.