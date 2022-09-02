- MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty hints positive start amid mixed global cues
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at positive start amid mixed global cues
Stock market live updates: At 8:05 am, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted 17,581 levels, up nearly 40-odd points.
MARKET LIVE | Buzzing stocks | stocks to watch
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Markets are likely to start on a positive note amid mixed global cues. At 8:05 am, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted 17,581 levels, up nearly 40-odd points.
Globally, the US markets saw minor recovery on Thursday. Dow Jones climbed over 150 points, to close 0.4 per cent higher, while the S&P 500 gained 0.3 per cent. NASDAQ Composite, however, dropped to 0.2 per cent. Further, the US equity futures were flat on Friday ahead of the US jobs report.
Asia-Pacific markets, too, were volatile in Friday’s early trade. Nikkei 225, Kospi, Kosdaq, S&P 200 advanced up to 0.9 per cent.
Meanwhile, prices of crude oil were steady below $95 per barrel due to demand fears. While Brent Crude hovered around $93 per barrel, WTI Crude was at $87 per barrel.
Back home, shares of Adani Enterprises will be in focus as the conglomerate is set to enter the Nifty50 from September 30, 2022.
Besides, shares of Aurobindo Pharma will be on investors radar after the company's wholly-owned arm plans to invest Rs 300 crore in capacity expansion plans.
