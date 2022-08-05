- Stocks to Watch: Britannia, GAIL, Reliance, Adani Enterprises, Paytm, Nykaa
- Where are Brent crude prices headed?
- Sebi amends the rules for mutual funds, defines 'associate'
- Markets halt six-day rally; end marginally lower amid profit booking
- RIL to L&T: Old firms' sway in Nifty50 index weakens rerating case
- FPIs raise bets on FMCG stocks; prune holdings in energy and IT
- Zomato gains 6%; stock rebounds 21% from Wednesday's low
- Nykaa Q1 revenue may rise 33% YoY, profit could jump on low base: Analysts
- Navneet Education hits 3-yr high on strong Q1; stock soars 28% in 2 days
- IndiGo stock may reach for the skies soon if fuel prices cool off: Analysts
MARKETS: Strong start likely ahead of RBI's rate action; SGX Nifty up 70pts
Stock market live updates: As of 8:02 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted at 17,454 levels, up 72 odd-points on the Nifty50.
MARKET LIVE | RBI Policy | RBI repo rate
Globally, weak corporate earnings triggered weakness in the US markets on Thursday. Dow Jones slipped 0.2 per cent, while the S&P 500 lost 0.08 per cent. NASDAQ Composite, however, rose 0.4 per cent and hit a fresh 3-month high.
Major markets in Asia-Pacific were flat on Friday morning. Nikkei 225 gained 0.06 per cent, whereas South Korea's Kospi climbed 0.5 per cent.
Meanwhile, oil markets edged lower to their pre-Ukraine war levels. Brent Crude slipped 0.1 per cent to $93 per barrel and WTI Crude declined 0.1 per cent to $88 per barrel.
Back home, Titan, M&M, FSN e-Commerce Ventures, One97 Communications will report their June quarter numbers (Q1FY23).
Besides, shares of LIC Housing Finance will be in focus after they reported 503 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to Rs 925.4 crore
