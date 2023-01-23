- Absence of immediate drivers puts Reliance Industries stock in back seat
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty signals firm start; RIL, ICICI Bank to sway indices
Stock market LIVE: SGX Nifty was up 95 points at 18,139 levels at 7:50 AM
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Q3 results
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Monday's market moves may be determined by investors' reaction to the financial performance of Reliance Industries, and ICICI Bank during the October-December quarter.
Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries (RIL), last Friday, reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 15,792 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 (Q3FY23), a tad higher than estimates. Reliance's board also approved raising Rs 20,000 crore through non-convertible debentures on Friday. READ MORE
Meanwhile, private sector lender ICICI Bank, on Saturday, reported a 34 per cent jump in its standalone profit at Rs 8,312 crore for Q3FY23, helped by healthy growth in net interest income. READ MORE
Global markets
Australian shares inched higher on Monday to their highest in nearly nine months, as technology stocks tracked Wall Street's strong finish last week and firm crude oil prices lifted energy stocks. The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.1 per cent.
That apart, Japan's Nikkei surged over 1 per cent. Markets in South Korea, China, and Hong Kong are closed today on account of New Year holiday.
Last Friday, tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index advanced 2.6 per cent on Wall Street, followed by gains in S&P500 (1.89 per cent), and Dow Jomes (1 per cent).
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
