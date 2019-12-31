Credit rating agencies in focus; CARE Ratings surges 19%, ICRA 10%

Shares of were in focus with all three listed companies – CARE Ratings, Crisil and rallying up to 19 per cent on the BSE on Tuesday on the back of heavy volumes. The S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.42 per cent at 41,384 points.

zoomed 19 per cent to Rs 648 in the intra-day trade. The trading volumes on the counter jumped multiple-fold with a combined 2.4 million equity shares, representing 8 per cent of total equity of the company, changed hands on the NSE and BSE so far. On an average, sub 50,000 shares are being traded daily on the counter, the exchange data shows.

Shares of soared 10 per cent to Rs 3,227 an was trading close to its 52-week high of Rs 3,350 touched on January 30, 2019.

Crisil surged 6 per cent to Rs 1,922 on the BSE. It hit an all-time high of Rs 2,070 on December 23, after acquisition of Greenwich Associates. Greenwich is a leading provider of proprietary benchmarking data, analytics and qualitative, actionable insights that helps financial services firms’ worldwide measure and improve business performance.