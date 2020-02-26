Stocks to watch: Bandhan Bank, OMCs, paint stocks, Wockhardt, India Cements

At 08:51 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 63 points or 0.53 per cent lower at 11,755, indicating a gap-down start for the Indian market on Wednesday.

Here's a look at the stocks that may trade actively in today's trading session-

Bandhan Bank: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has lifted the regulatory restriction on branch opening, subject to the condition that the Bank ensures that atleast 25 per cent of the total number of 'Banking Outlets' opened during a financial year are opened in unbanked rural centres.

Sanofi India: The company's board has declared final dividend of Rs 106 and a special didvidend of Rs 349.

Wockhardt, Dr Reddy's: Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) has entered into a definitive agreement with Wockhardt to acquire select divisions of its branded generics business in India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and Maldives, and a manufacturing plant for Rs 1,850 crore.



Cipla: The company has received a Warning Letter from USFDA for its Goa manufacturing facility.

IndiGo: A preliminary probe by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has suggested prima facie violations of corporate governance and listing disclosure norms in certain related-party transactions involving budget carrier IndiGo’s parent firm, InterGlobe Aviation, sources said.

OMCs, paint stocks: Crude oil prices edged up on Wednesday. Brent crude rose 42 cents, or 0.8 per cent, to $55.37 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 43 cents, or 0.9 per cent, to $50.33 a barrel. Still, both benchmarks are down nearly 7 per cent since last Thursday's close, Reuters reports.

India Cements: S Gopikishan Damani has bought 85,22,428 shares of India Cements at an average price of Rs 82.70 apiece, NSE bulk deal data shows.

JSW Steel: JSW Steel’s $2.7-billion purchase of a bankrupt steel mill is facing a fresh hurdle after a former chairman of Bhushan Power & Steel challenged the deal in the country’s top court.