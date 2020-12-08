Stocks to watch: Canara Bank, Titan Company, Godrej Properties, Jet Airways

-
ALSO READ
Stocks to watch: PVR, HUL, Bajaj Finance, Godrej Consumer Products, NBCC
Stocks to watch: Tata Group stocks, RIL, Voda Idea, HPCL, Canara Bank, MCX
Stocks to watch: HDFC Bank, Avenue Supermarts, Jet Airways, Britannia, ACC
Stocks to watch: Titan Co, RIL, L&T, Vedanta, oil-linked stocks, financials
Stocks to watch: Titan, SBI, L&T, PVR, Hero MotoCorp, RITES, Inox Leisure
-
At 08:44 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange were trading 33 points, or 0.25 per cent higher at 13,416, indicating a flat-to-positive start for the Indian market on Tuesday.
Here's a list of stocks that may trade actively in today's session.
Canara Bank on Monday launched Rs 2,000 crore QIP. The floor price of the same has been fixed at Rs 103.50 per share.
Jet Airways: The consortium of UAE-based businessman Murari Lal Jalan and London's Kalrock Capital - which has won the bid to revive Jet Airways - on Monday said it expects to start operating the airline by the summer of 2021.
Titan Company: The company said its board has decided to request the FLAG management to scale down the operations of the company substantially with immediate effect so that further investments from Titan to FLAG cease as early as possible. Favre Leuba AG ("FLAG") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Titan Company.
Godrej Properties: The company on Tuesday announced that it has entered into an outright transaction to purchase a well-located land parcel in Whitefield, Bangalore.
Coffee Day Enterprises: The company has appointed founder and former chairman VG Siddhartha's wife Malavika Hegde as its chief executive officer.
Axis Bank has allotted 110700 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each of the Bank On 7 December 2020 pursuant to the exercise of stock options under its ESOP Scheme.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU