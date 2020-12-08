Stocks to watch: Canara Bank, Titan Company, Godrej Properties, Jet Airways

At 08:44 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange were trading 33 points, or 0.25 per cent higher at 13,416, indicating a flat-to-positive start for the Indian market on Tuesday.

Here's a list of stocks that may trade actively in today's session.

Canara Bank on Monday launched Rs 2,000 crore QIP. The floor price of the same has been fixed at Rs 103.50 per share.

Jet Airways: The consortium of UAE-based businessman Murari Lal Jalan and London's Kalrock Capital - which has won the bid to revive Jet Airways - on Monday said it expects to start operating the airline by the summer of 2021.

Titan Company: The company said its board has decided to request the FLAG management to scale down the operations of the company substantially with immediate effect so that further investments from Titan to FLAG cease as early as possible. Favre Leuba AG ("FLAG") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Titan Company.

Godrej Properties: The company on Tuesday announced that it has entered into an outright transaction to purchase a well-located land parcel in Whitefield, Bangalore.

Coffee Day Enterprises: The company has appointed founder and former chairman VG Siddhartha's wife Malavika Hegde as its chief executive officer.

Axis Bank has allotted 110700 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each of the Bank On 7 December 2020 pursuant to the exercise of stock options under its ESOP Scheme.