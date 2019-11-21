Stocks to watch: DHFL, Zee Entertainment, BPCL, GE Shipping, telecom firms

At 08:47 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 14 points or 0.12 per cent lower at 11,998, indicating a flat-to-negative start for the Indian market on Thursday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

DHFL: In its first action against the troubled housing finance company, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday superseded the board of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) over governance concerns and defaults on payment obligations.

ZEEL: The Subhash Chandra-led Essel Group will sell 16.5 per cent of its 22.37 per cent promoter stake in flagship firm Zee Entertainment (Zee), becoming a minority shareholder. However, the promoters will retain management control of Zee, the group said on Wednesday. Besides, as per reports, 15 cr shares of the company changed hands on NSE at Rs 304/share on Thursday.

BPCL, Concor, Shipping Corp, THDC India, and NEEPCO: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Wednesday approved the strategic disinvestment of the Centre’s entire stake in Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), Shipping Corp, THDC India, and NEEPCO, and most of its stake in Container Corp, while giving up management control in these companies. READ MORE

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea: Providing relief to the country's stressed telecom companies, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a two-year moratorium on payment of pending spectrum auction instalments for the years 2020-21 and 2021-22.

GE Shipping: The country's largest private shipping firm GE Shipping on Wednesday said its buyback committee has approved closure of Rs 100 crore offer, with the firm utilising almost full size of the issue approved.





Oil India has commenced exploration in Rajasthan’s Siyasar block.

Reliance Capital: The Delhi High Court has passed an order placing restrictions on any sale, disposal or creation of any encumbrance on any assets of the company, which inter-alia include the company's 4.28 per cent shareholding in Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management, till 16 December 2019.