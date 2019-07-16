Stocks to watch: Indiabulls Housing Finance, Jet Airways, HDFC, Cipla

-
-
At 08:24 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 9.50 points or 0.08 per cent lower at 11,577, indicating a flat to negative start for the Indian market today.
Here's a look at some of the counters which are likely to trade actively on Tuesday -
Indiabulls Housing Finance: CRISIL has put the company's long term bank borrowings and debt instruments under watch with negative implications, as per reports.
Results today: HDFC Asset Management Company, TV18 Broadcast, Network18 Media & Investments, Next Mediaworks, Federal Bank, Agro Tech Foods, DCB Bank, 5Paisa Capital, Jay Bharat Maruti, Vikas Multicorp
Jet Airways: First meeting of creditors to be held today.
Tata Metaliks: Q1 profit declined to Rs 19.62 crore versus Rs 30.39 crore on a YoY basis; revenue rises to Rs 499 crore versus Rs 467.54 crore.
Automotive Stampings and Assemblies: The company has posted Q1 loss at Rs 9.5 crore versus loss Rs 5.93 crore on a YoY basis; revenue rises to Rs 120.34 crore versus Rs 111.5 crore.
HDFC to issue NCDs worth Rs 5,000 crore.
Jubilant Lifesciences hikes prices of Vitamin B3 for non-contract customers and existing contracts
Cipla: Subsidiary forms joint venture (JV) with Jiangsu Acebright Pharmaceutical to set up new company in China
HDFC Bank: Board to consider special interim dividend on July 20
Page Industries: Cartica Capital sells 2.03 per cent stake from February 14-July 12. Now holds 2.98 per cent stake.
Aditya Birla Fashion acquires 51 per cent stake in Finesse International Design.
