Stocks to watch: Indiabulls Real Estate, Wipro, DHFL, financials and Cyient

At 08:35 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 18 points or 0.15 per cent lower at 11,866, indicating a negative start for the Nifty50 index back home.

Here's a list of companies whose shares are expected to trade actively in Thursday's session -

Wipro: Azim Premji has stepped down as Wipro chairman, handing over charge to his elder son, Rishad, after leading the company for more than 50 years.

DHFL, Financials: The latest default on interest payments by Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) can accentuate contagion risk in India's financial sector as banks, pension and mutual funds, and insurance companies together have an exposure of around Rs 1 trillion to the company, warn analysts.

Indiabulls Real Estate: Blackstone might buy promoters' total 39 per cent stake in Indiabulls Real Estate through a joint venture with Bengaluru-based realty firm Embassy Group, news reports said. Indiabulls Group is looking to exit the real estate business so that it can get regulatory approvals for the proposed merger of Indiabulls Housing Finance with the Lakshmi Vilas Bank.





Apollo Tyres: As per news reports, global brokerage Nomura has maintained 'buy' rating on the stock with the target price of Rs 247. It finds the stock valuation attractive and believes company's healthy growth to continue.

IndiGo, SpiceJet: News reports suggest HSBC has downgraded SpiceJet to 'Reduce’ from ‘Hold'but hiked price target to Rs 115 from Rs 79. On IndiGo, it has maintained ‘Hold’ and hiked price target to Rs 1,580 from Rs 1,100.

Linde India: Moloy Banerjee has resigned from the post of MD while Indranil Bagchi from CFO’s post with effect from June 6, as per exchange filing.

Cyient: IT company Cyient Thursday said it has invested in Israel-based Cylus, which provides cybersecurity solutions for the rail industry.

Sagar Cements: The company's cement sales on consoildated basis grew over 13 per cent YoY in May. On YTD basis, the growth rate stood at 10 per cent against 8 per cent frowth logged in the previous year period.