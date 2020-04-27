Stocks to watch: IndusInd Bank, HDFC Life, Mindtree, Tata Steel, ICICI Pru

At 08:41 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 78 points or 0.85 per cent higher at 9,227.75, indicating a positive start for the Indian market on Monday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Earnings today: Adani Power, Ambuja Cements, HDFC Life Insurance Company, IndusInd Bank, and Sasken Technologies are slated to release their March quarter results later in the day. IndusInd Bank’s net profit may plunge by as much as 95 per cent sequentially when it reports its March quarter earnings for financial year 2019-20 (FY20) on Monday, April 27. The number, analysts fear, may drop on the back of higher provisioning amid asset quality concerns in the wake of coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak, and weak loan disbursement.

IRB Infra: IRB Infrastructure on Sunday said its board has approved raising up to Rs 2,500 crore to fund ongoing and planned capex and for general corporate purposes in the wake of lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Mindtree: Mid-tier IT services company Mindtree on Friday reported inline performance in the fourth quarter ended March 2020 (Q4FY20), though the firm joined its bigger peers in flagging slowdown concerns this financial year owing to the Covid-19 crisis. READ MORE

Tata Steel: UK’s biggest steel producer, is discussing a relief package with the UK government to see it through the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. That apart, its board has approved proposal to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore through issuance of non convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis.

ICICI Prudential Life: Private sector ICICI Prudential Life on Saturday said a staggering Rs 18,898 crore loss on its investments and a robust growth in the cash-burning protection policy sales have led to an over 31 per cent dip in net income for the March quarter at Rs 179.5 crore.





Oil-linked stocks: Oil & gas stocks, OMCs, paint, aviation, and tyre stocks are expected to remain in focus as oil prices fell on Monday on signs that worldwide oil storage is filling rapidly, raising concerns that production cuts will not be fast enough to catch up with the collapse in demand from the coronavirus pandemic.

NHPC: The company informed that NHPC raised Rs 750 crore on Friday through private placement of secured, redeemable, taxable, non-cumulative, non-convertible 6.80% NHPC AB Series Bonds.

PNB Housing Finance: The company informed that CARE has re-affirmed the credit rating of Bank Borrowings, NCDs and Fixed Deposits at AA+. The rating agency has however revised the Outlook from ‘Stable’ to ‘Negative’.

Nalco: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund Bharat-22 ETF on Friday picked shares worth nearly Rs 59 crore in National Aluminium Company (NALCO) through an open market transaction.

Torrent Pharma: Torrent Pharmaceuticals said it issued non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 195 crore on private placement basis on 24 April 2020. The NCDs bear a coupon rate of 7.70 per cent p.a. and hold tenure of three years. The debentures will mature on 24 April 2023.

Natco Pharma: Natco Pharma announced closure of inspection with an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from USFDA for the pre-approval inspection conducted at its formulations facility in Kothur village, Telangana.