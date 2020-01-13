Stocks to watch: Infosys, Avenue Supermarts, Edelweiss, YES Bk, Tata Elxsi

At 08:36 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 40.50 points or 0.33 per cent higher at 12,331.50, indicating a positive start for the Indian market on Monday.

Here's a list of stocks that may trade actively in today's trading session -

Infosys: Infosys investors have multiple reasons to be happy about. A decent December quarter (Q3) performance, strong order inflows, improved guidance and more importantly clean chit for the management on whistlebower complaint are positives going ahead. Its performance in Q3 was broadly similar to what analysts had estimated with reported revenue and net profit growth higher by two per cent and 10.6 per cent sequentially.

Avenue Supermarts, which runs the DMart chain of stores in India, reported a 53.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 394 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 (Q3), beating Street estimates.

Earnings today: Delta Corp and Tata Elxsi are among the nine companies that are slated to announce their financial results for the December quarter of FY20.

Edelweiss Financial Services: The company on Sunday said its group entities do not have any relationship with Capstone Forex, which is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for an alleged multi-crore forex violation.

YES Bank: The private lender said its board has approved fund raising of up to Rs 10,000 crore. At the same time, it has rejected $1.2 billion offer by Erwin Singh Braich and SPGP Holdings.



Torrent Power announced that CRISIL has upgraded its rating on the non-convertible debentures and long term bank facilities of the company to 'CRISIL AA/Stable' from 'CRISIL AA-/Stable' and reaffirmed its rating on the short-term bank facilities and commercial paper at 'CRISIL A1 +'.



Tata Steel on January 10 said its Netherlands subsidiary has executed agreements for the refinancing of its bank debt and has raised term-loan facilities of EUR 1.75 billion from 19 banks.

Lupin: The drug firm said it has received two observations from the US health regulator following the inspection of its Nagpur manufacturing facility.