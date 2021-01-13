Stocks to watch: Infosys, Wipro, Airtel, TechM, Tata Motors, Tata Elxsi

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 30 points higher at 14,630, around 8.15 am, indicating a positive start for the domestic benchmark indices in Wednesday's session.



Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:



Infosys, Wipro, 5paisa Capital, Amtek Auto, Asian Tea & Exports, CESC, Capital Trade Links, GTPL Hathway, Mideast (India) and Rajoo Engineers will announce their quarterly earnings on January 13.

may post a 9-10 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in its revenue (in rupee terms) for the quarter ended December 2020, analysts said. The revenue could rise between 2.5-3.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) in constant currency (cc). READ MORE

Meanwhile, may post decent revenue growth, minimum-to-no impact on EBIT margins and a 5-10 per cent YoY jump in its net profit for Q3FY21. READ MORE

Bharti Airtel: The company, on Tuesday, said it is initiating the process to revise its foreign investment limit to 100 per cent with immediate effect.

Tata Elxsi: Tata Elxsi's net profit increased 39.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 105.2 crore for the December 2020 quarter.Its revenue from operations rose 12.7 per cent YoY to Rs 477.1 crore for the quarter.

Tata Motors: The firm reported a 1 per cent rise in global wholesales, including Jaguar Land Rover, to 2,78,915 units in the third quarter of the current fiscal.

Tech Mahindra: The company will acquire Payments Technology Services for $9 million. The acquisition will give Tech Mahindra access to IPs and licenses for two products - Open Payment Framework (OPF) and Multi-Bank System (MBS).

SJVN: The firm said its board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore via bonds or debentures.

PFC: Power Finance Corporation will raise Rs 10,000 crore through bonds in two tranches. The first tranche of Rs 5,000 crore will open for subscription on January 15 and close on January 29.

Hero MotoCorp: The company has appointed new distributor partners in Nicaragua and Honduras, in Central America. The company will launch a range of premium motorcycles in both countries and expand its network with extensive customer touch-points and flagship stores in key

Bharat Rasayan: The board approved the proposal of buyback of 2.2 per cent shares at Rs 11,500 per share.

ONGC, HPCL, OIL: Oil-linked companies are likely to react to a sharp jump in crude prices to 11-month high level of $57 a barrel.

State Bank of India: Mutual funds reduced stake in SBI to 12.72 per cent in the December quarter from 12.95 per cent in the September quarter. LIC also lowered shareholding to 9.74 per cent from 10 per cent in same periods, while FPIs raised stake to 9.82 per cent from 7.75 per cent in same period.

Sterlite Technologies: LIC increased stake in the company to 2.97 percent in December quarter, from 1.22 percent in September quarter.