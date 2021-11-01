Stocks to Watch: IRCTC, HDFC, RIL, SCI, Tata Motors, Vedanta, Godrej Group

The are likely to start trade on a positive note given the supportive global cues. At 08:10 AM, the SGX Nifty was up 65 poitns at 17,780, meanwhile, here are the top stocks to focus in trade today:



Earnings Today: Aban Offshore, Aditya Birla Capital, AllCargo Logistics, Bajaj Consumer Care, Bayer Cropscience, Carborundum Universal, Chambal Fertilisers, D-Link India, HDFC, Ind-Swift Labs, IRCTC, Patel Engineering, Phoenix Mills, Relaxo Footwear, Rolta India, Shipping Corporation of India (SCI), Sun Pharma Advanced Research, Tata Motors, Tree House Education, Venkys (India) and Whirlpool are some of the prominent companies scheduled to announce September quarter results today.

Reliance: The much-awaited and Google smartphone - JioPhone Next will be out this Diwali, for a price at Rs 6,499. The 4G-enabled phone will be available on an upfront payment of Rs 1,999 and equated monthly instalments (EMIs) of Rs 300-600 over the next 18-24 months. READ MORE



Group to acquire a significant minority stake in Cleartrip, an online travel aggregator (OTA) and part of the Flipkart Group. Cleartrip will also serve as Adani Group’s OTA partner. READ MORE The $4.1 billion Godrej Group, spanning from soaps and home appliances to real estate, is headed for a split between the brothers, sources aware of the matter said, citing external advice the family has sought for an amicable division of the 124-year-old conglomerate. READ MORE After adjusting for exceptional items and one-off gain on the account of sale of animal health established market undertaking, Cadila Healthcare Ltd's (Zydus Cadila)'s PAT for quarter ended September 30, 2021 stood at Rs 597 crore, up 6 per cent on a YoY basis. READ MORE Dr.Reddy’s: The pharma major is in discussions with the Indian healthcare regulator on using Sputnik as a booster shot to be taken six months after any vaccine regime. READ MOREReported two-fold increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 204.24 crore for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. READ MORE Posted 5-fold YoY jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,615 crore for the July-September quarter, as against Rs 838 crore on a low-base effect. READ MORE Reported a loss of Rs 3,008.6 crore in Q2FY22 on huge provisions of over Rs 4,600 crore for the bad loans and restructured advances. READ MORE Reported 3.7 per cent YoY dip in its consolidated net profit to Rs 339 crore for the September 2021 quarter. Total revenue, however, increased 12 per cent YoY to Rs 2,237 crore. READ MORE Posted a 56 per cent YoY increase in consolidated PAT at Rs 185.25 crore as against Rs 118.45 crore. Revenue from operations grew 7 per cent YoY to Rs 788.84 crore with domestic business net sales clocking in a 9 per cent growth. READ MORE Will seek time till December 31 for conducting its AGM amid the pendency of a petition filed by its largest shareholder Yes Bank before the NCLT. READ MORE Reported 19.63 per cent YoY rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 62.64 crore for the quarter ended September, helped by an increase in revenue.

SAIL: Q2FY22 net jumps multi-fold to Rs 5,795 crore as against Rs 660.20 crore in Q2FY21. Revenue soars 58.5 per cent to Rs 26,828 crore from Rs 16,925 crore.

Equitas Small Finance Bank: Q2FY22 net fell 60 per cent to Rs 41.20 crore from Rs 103 crore in a year ago period.