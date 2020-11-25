Stocks to watch: Muthoot Finance, Sreeleathers, Tata Chemicals, banks, SBI

At 08:55 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) traded 102 points, or 0.78 per cent higher at 13,179.20, indicating a positive start for the Indian market on Wednesday.

Here's a list of stocks that may trade actively in today's session.

Muthoot Finance: The RBI has turned down the proposal of Muthoot Finance to acquire IDBI Bank's mutual fund business, saying sponsoring a mutual fund is not in consonance with the activity of an operating NBFC. According to a regulatory filing by IDBI Bank on Tuesday, a share purchase agreement with regard to sale of IDBI Mutual Fund to Muthoot Finance was signed on November 22, 2019.

Sreeleathers: The company's board has approved Rs 32,000 crore buyback at a price not exceeding Rs 160 apiece.

Tata Chemicals: Tata Chemicals on Tuesday announced it has appointed N Chandrasekaran as an additional director and chairman of the board of directors of the company effective November 24, 2020.

Banks: Non-performing loans in the Indian banking sector is likely to witness an uptick and may shoot up to 11 per cent of gross loans in the next 12-18 months, S&P Global Ratings said on Tuesday.

State Bank of India has raised Rs 2,500 crore by allotting 25,000 Basel III compliant Non-convertible, Taxable, Perpetual, Subordinated, Unsecured, Fully Paid-up Debt instruments in the nature of debentures qualifying as AT 1 Capital of the Bank, to bond subscribers.