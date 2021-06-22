Stocks to watch: PNB Housing, Indian Bank, Jet Airways, Dish TV, SBI, NMDC

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 77 points or 0.49 per cent higher at 15,805 around 8.40 am, indicating a firm start for the benchmark indices on Tuesday.

Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:

Earnings Today: NMDC, Aster DM Healthcare, Bharat Electronics, GE Power India, PNB Gilts, Religare Enterprises and Sobha are among 79 companies slated to post their quarterly numbers on Tuesday.

Indian Bank: The lender on Monday launched its qualified institutional placement (QIP) of shares to raise around Rs 4,000 crore, setting the floor price at Rs 142.15 per share.

PNB Housing Finance: Setting aside Sebi's direction, the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Monday allowed PNB Housing Finance to go ahead with the shareholders' meeting on Tuesday to consider the proposed Rs 4,000 crore-investment by private equity firm Carlyle and others in the mortgage firm.

Jet Airways: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) will pass its order on the Kalrock-Jalan consortium’s plan for revival of today.

India: The company on Monday said its board has approved raising up to Rs 1,000 crore through a rights issue in one or more tranches.

PG Electroplast: The company has received shareholders' approval for an incoming investment of Rs 76.6 crore into the company.

BPCL: Kochi Refinery, the largest asset of Bharat Petroleum, is set to complete a Rs 6,000-crore PDP complex by this month-end with the commissioning of the last unit that will manufacture niche petrochemical product acrylate, helping the nation save over Rs 4,000 crore in foreign exchange annually.

Jaiprakash Associates: The company reported a decline of 86.2 per cent YoY in its consolidated net profit to Rs 424.41 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Bharti Airtel, Tata Group: Bharti Airtel and Tata Group on Monday announced a strategic partnership for implementing 5G network solutions for India. Notably, the partnership with Tata Group allows telecom operator Airtel to take head-on, rival Jio's pitch on homegrown 5G solutions.

Adani Transmission: The company will seek shareholders nod to raise up to Rs 2,500 crore in one or more tranches through the issuance of equity shares, securities, debentures etc in its annual general meeting on July 13.

Oil India: The nation's second-largest state oil explorer reported an 8 per cent YoY drop in March quarter net profit on lower crude oil production. Net profit in January-March 2021 at Rs 847.56 crore, or Rs 7.82 per share, was lower than Rs 925.65 crore, or Rs 8.54 a share, profit in the same period a year back.

United Breweries: CCI said it has approved Heineken International B.V's proposed acquisition of an additional equity stake in United Breweries Ltd (UBL).

SBI: The country's largest lender said its central board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 14,000 crore by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds. The bonds are proposed to be raised in Indian or US currency.

India Cements: CRISIL assigned long-term rating for the company as A/Stable, and short-term rating at A1.

KPIT Technologies: The company signed a definitive agreement to acquire a controlling stake in PathPartner Technology.