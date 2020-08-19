Stocks to watch: RIL, Indiabulls Real Estate, ZEEL, HAL, Muthoot Finance

At 08:46 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 26 points, or 0.23 per cent higher at 11,431.50 levels, indicating a positive start for the Indian market on Wednesday.

Here's a list of stocks that may trade actively in today's trading session.

RIL: The Mukesh Ambani-owned conglomerate on Tuesday announced the acquisition of a majority equity stake in Chennai-based online pharmacy delivery startup Netmeds (Vitalic Health Pvt. Ltd) for a cash consideration of approximately Rs 620 crore.

Indiabulls Real Estate: Bengaluru-based realty firm Embassy Group on Tuesday signed an agreement to merge its various housing and commercial projects with Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL) and take control of the merged entity. READ MORE

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced the launch of TCS Safe Workplace, a return-to-work solution that helps global enterprises quickly transition to a safe, secure, and productive work environment.

Zee Entertainment: The company posted a 95 per cent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 29.28 crore in Q1 June 2020 as against Rs 529.76 crore in Q1 June 2019. Further, the company's board has approved the sale of 100 per cent equity shares held in four wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company i.e. Zee Unimedia, Zee Digital Convergence, India Webportal, and Zee Network Distribution to another wholly-owned subsidiary Company i.e. Essel Vision Productions (EVPL).

Defence, power sector stocks: As per reports, the government is expected to announce reforms in defence sector. Further, the Union Cabinet is set to discuss a crucial proposal for the power sector as well.

YES Bank: The private sector lender has repaid the RBI Rs 35,000 crore out of the Rs 50,000 crore of Special Liquidity Facility.

Dilip Buildcon: The company has received a letter of acceptance (LOA) for a new project worth Rs 1,334.95 crore.

ICRA has cut SML Isuzu’s long-term rating to A+ from AA-.

Hindustan Aeronautics' Q1 profit fell by 1 per cent to Rs 1,226 crore and the revenue came in at Rs 10,239 crore.

Earnings today: A total of 32 companies including CSB Bank, Muthoot Finance, are scheduled to announce their June quarter earnings today.

Packaging materials and solution company Uflex Ltd on Tuesday reported over two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 196.54 crore for the first quarter ended June 2020, helped by volume growth. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 90.91 crore during April-June quarter a year ago, Uflex said in a regulatory filing.