Stocks to watch: RIL, Wipro, Eicher Motors, Tata Steel, Grasim, TCS, ONGC

At 08:53 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) traded 39 points, or 0.31 per cent lower at 12,664.20, indicating a flat-to-negative start for the Indian market on Friday.

Here's a list of stocks that may trade actively in today's session.

RIL: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) announced on Thursday that it has entered into a definitive agreement for making capital contribution of up to $50 million in Breakthrough Energy Ventures II, L.P. (BEV), a limited partnership, newly incorporated under the Delaware State Laws, the US.

Wipro: IT services company Wipro, which had appointed a new CEO & MD to helm the company, has announced a new structure and a new operating model to support the firm in the next phase of its journey. The changes will be effective January, the Bengaluru-based firm said in an exchange filing.

Eicher Motors: Eicher Motors on November 12 reported a 40 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 343.34 crore in the second quarter ended September 30. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 572.69 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, Eicher Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Earnings today: A total of 504 companies including ONGC, Tata Steel, Eveready Industries, and Future Retail are set to declare their results today.

Grasim Industries: Aditya Birla Group firm Grasim Industries on Thursday reported a 3.30 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,521.40 crore for the second quarter ended September 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,472.77 crore during the July-September quarter of the previous fiscal. Further, the company said it will sell its fertiliser business, Indo Gulf Fertilisers (IGF), by way of a slump sale to Indorama India Private Ltd (IIP) for a cash consideration of Rs 2,649 crore.

TCS: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. agreed to acquire Pramerica Technology Services from insurance giant Prudential Financial Inc., as per reports, helping the insurer cut costs to counter low interest rates and the coronavirus fallout.

Jubilant FoodWorks: Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd, which operates fast-food chains Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts, closed a total of 105 stores in the July-September quarter, the company said. It has closed 100 stores of Domino's Pizza in the second quarter of this fiscal, bringing it down to 1,264 stores.