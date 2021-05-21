Stocks to watch: SBI, JSW Steel, HPCL, Havells, Torrent Power, sugar stocks

Nifty futures on SGX traded 63 points higher at 15,001 at around 8.30 am amid firm cues from global peers, indicating a strong start for the benchmark indices on Friday.

Here are the top stocks that are likely to be in focus today:

Earnings Today: SBI, Hindalco, Shree Cement, JSW Steel, Aarti Surfactants, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals and United Spirits are among 49 companies scheduled to post quarterly numbers today.

A healthy net interest income growth, coupled with strong recoveries and fewer provisions and aided by low base of the previous year, may help State Bank of India (SBI) to report robust March quarter (Q4FY21) numbers, analysts say. READ MORE

Sugar stocks: Shares of sugar firms are likely to be in focus today after the Centre on Thursday slashed subsidy on sugar exports from Rs 6,000 per tonne to Rs 4,000 per tonne with immediate effect in view of firm global prices.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises: The company reported a consolidated profit at Rs 275.8 crore for the March 2021 quarter, driven by strong operating performance. The company had a loss of Rs 766.7 crore in the same quarter last year.

HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum’s (HPCL) fourth-quarter profit rose to Rs 3,018 crore from Rs 27 crore a year earlier on big inventory gains. The gross refining margin for the quarter was $ 8.11 per barrel compared to minus $1.23 per barrel in the same quarter last year.

Jaypee Infratech: The committee of creditors (CoC) on Thursday rejected the resolution plan submitted by government-owned NBCC (India) for Jaypee Infratech (JIL) and has decided to send Suraksha Asset Reconstruction Company’s (ARC's) plan for voting from Monday.

Axis Bank: The government's offer to sell its nearly 2 per cent stake held in Axis Bank held through SUUTI has received a "good response", with the government garnering about Rs 4,000 crore, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted. Retail quota of the offer for sale (OFS) managed to garner just 28 per cent subscription. The unsubscribed portion of the OFS will be allotted to non-retail investors. A day earlier, they had bid for 2.6 times the shares on offer.

Torrent Power: Limited has posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 398.10 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, based on its filing with stock exchanges. The company had incurred a net loss of Rs 273.94 crore in Q4 of previous fiscal 2019-20.

Union Bank of India: The lender said it has raised Rs 1,447 crore through qualified institutions placement. Its qualified institutions placement (QIP) issue had opened on May 17 at an issue price of Rs 33.82 per share.

JK Lakshmi Cement: The firm reported a 61.34 per cent YoY increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 159.13 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021, helped by higher volumes and improved cost efficiencies.

Apollo Tyres: The company has received permission from the authorities to re-start operations at its manufacturing plant at Perambra in Kerala from May 21. On May 17, the company had informed about the closure of plant till May 23, 2021, pursuant to directives issued by the District Government authority.

Mindtree: The IT firm on Thursday said it will acquire the NxT Digital Business from Larsen and Toubro (L&T) for Rs 198 crore, a move that will enable the mid-sized IT firm to capture opportunities in the IoT and Industry 4.0 space.

Havells: Consumer electrical goods maker India on Thursday reported a 70.95 per cent YoY rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 303.83 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 177.73 crore in the year-ago period, said in a regulatory filing.

Ujjivan SFB: Ittira Davis, who was appointed as additional director and part-time chairman of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, subject to the approval of RBI, has resigned following a regulatory change, the company said.

Texmo Pipes & Products: The company has received orders from multiple contractors of HDPE pipes worth Rs 48.40 crore.

Garware Hi-Tech Films: Ace-investor Ashish Kacholia raised his shareholding in Garware Hi-Tech Films by 0.55 per cent to 2.58 percent on May 20. The bulk deals data available on the BSE showed that Ashish Rameshchandra Kacholia acquired 1.28 lakh equity shares in the company at a price of Rs 755 per share on May 20.