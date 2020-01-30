Stocks to watch: Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Dabur, IndiGo, DHFL, MCX, Marico

At 08:43 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 22 points or 0.18 per cent lower at 12,111 indicating a flat-to-negative start for the Indian market on Thursday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

IndiGo: The special resolution proposed by IndiGo co-promoter Rakesh Gangwal was defeated in the company’s action-packed Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on Wednesday.The resolution has not been passed as only 48.56 per cent of the votes cast were in its favour, while 51.44 per cent were against, according to an exchange filing. The resolution required support from at least 75 per cent shareholders.

DHFL: Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) diverted Rs 12,773 crore of loans to 79 shadowy companies allegedly associated with its promoters in the garb of retail loans to about 100,000 fictitious customers between 2010 and 2015, according to the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Earnings today: As many as 78 companies including Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Dabur, Marico, Colgate-Palmolive (India), Equitas Holdings, Bajaj Holdings, Bharti Infratel, MCX, and Persistent Systems are slated to announce their December quarter results later in the day.

Pidilite Industries: The company’s revenue grew at nearly 4 per cent YoY to around Rs 1,927 crore, supported by around 3 per cent volume growth during Q3FY20. The profit before tax (PBT) increased by nearly 38 per cent YoY at Rs 453 crore mainly due to a notable expansion in EBITDA margin.

Transport Corporation of India (TCI): Revenues de-grew by 2 per cent YoY to Rs 647 crore. Net profit grew 7 per cent YoY to Rs 32 crore.

Birla Corporation: Efforts to keep costs under check, higher capacity utilisation along with sales push of premium cement helped Birla Corporation log a whopping 207 per cent rise in Q3 pre-tax profit at Rs 129 crore. However, revenue went up a tad 10 per cent to Rs 1,715 crore, amid a muted demand scenario.

KPIT Technologies: Net profit of KPIT Technologies rose 78.17 per cent to Rs 42.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2019 as against Rs 24.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2018.