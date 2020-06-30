Stocks to watch: Tata Steel, Voda Idea, Axis Bank, Tata Power, ONGC, telcos

At 08:39 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 47.85 points or 0.47 per cent higher at 10,309.80, indicating a positive start for the Indian market on Tuesday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Tata Steel: The company reported a consolidated pre-tax loss of Rs 1,499.45 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2020, against a profit before tax of Rs 4,252.50 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Vodafone Idea: The telecom company is slated to announce its March quarter results later in the day.

Earnings today: Besides Voda Idea, 595 other companies, including ONGC and SAIL are scheduled to release March quarter earnings today.

Axis Bank: The private sector lender will hold its board meeting on July 2 to consider the proposal of fundraising. Besides, the lender has appointed Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) managing director T C Suseel Kumar on its board as a non-executive member.

Bharti Airtel, RIL: Bharti Airtel added 920,000 users during February, and its total mobile subscriber base stood at 3290 million. Vodafone Idea, on the other hand, lost 3.47 million mobile subscribers in February, even as Reliance Jio continued to be on a roll adding 6.26 million users, according to the latest data released by sector regulator Trai.

Infosys: IT services major Infosys on Monday launched a personalised medicine solution for the pharmaceutical industry.

Tata Power: The Board of Tata Power Company will meet on July 2 to consider the proposal for raising funds.

Central Bank: The bank reported a net loss of Rs 1680.18 crore for the quarter ended March 2020.



HDFC Bank: HDFC Bank seeks to raise Rs 50,000 crore through the issuance of additional tier-I (AT1) and tier-II bonds. Further, it plans to acquire home loans worth Rs 28,000 crore from promoter HDFC, in FY21.



Minda Industries: Auto component maker Minda Industries on Monday reported a massive 83 per cent dip in consolidated net profit to Rs 13 crore in the March quarter of FY2020. The company had posted a profit of Rs 76 crore in the last quarter of 2018-19. Further, the company's board has approved raising Rs 250 crore via rights issue and Rs 300 crore via NCDs.

Quess Corp: The company informed that its board has approved merger of four subsidiaries with the company.

SBI Cards: The Board of SBI Cards & Payment Services has approved the allotment of 4000 Fixed Rate, Unsecured, Rated , Taxable, Redeemable, Senior, Non convertible Debentures ("NCDs") of the face value of Rs 10,00,000 each, at par, under Series 20 aggregating to Rs. 400 crore on private placement basis.

Phoenix Mills: The company's board has approved raising of funds for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 1,200 crore.