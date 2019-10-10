Stocks to watch: TCS, Indiabulls Housing, LVB, DHFL, Torrent Pharma, IEX

At 08:41 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchnage (SGX) were trading 55 points or 0.49 per cent lower at 11,283 levels, indicating a negative start for the Indian market on Thursday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

TCS: At Tata Consultancy Services’ (TCS’) announcement on Thursday of its second quarter (Q2, July-September) earnings, analysts will be watching the Mumbai-based company’s commentary on three of its segments.

Indiabulls Housing, LVB: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday rejected the proposed amalgamation of lndiabulls Housing Finance and Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB), two weeks after the banking regulator initiated prompt corrective action (PCA) against the Chennai-based bank. READ MORE

Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel on Wednesday said it has raised $750 million (about Rs 5,330 crore) from investors based in Asia, Europe and the US through a hybrid financial instrument.

Adani Ports: As per reports, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) plans to invest as much as Rs 48,933 crore to scale up its port at Dhamra in Odisha to handle 314 million tonnes (mt) of cargo.

DHFL: Edelweiss Securities has moved Bombay High Court to recover dues of around Rs 70 crore from DHFL, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Torrent Pharma: Drug firm Torrent Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday said it has received a warning letter from the US health regulator for its Indrad facility in Gujarat.

IEX: The average spot power price fell to a two-year low of Rs 2.77 per unit in September owing to factors like low demand, improved coal supply and higher power generation, according to the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX).