Stocks to watch: TCS, Infosys, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, GOCL, Solar Ind, Vedanta

At 08:43 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) traded 56.8 points, or 0.48 per cent higher at 11,883.80, indicating a positive start for the Indian market on Friday.

Here's a list of stocks that may trade actively in today's session.

TCS: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday became the most-valuable information technology (IT) company globally, surpassing rival Accenture for the first time. At the last closing price of Rs 2,825, TCS was valued at $144.73 billion (Rs 10.6 trillion). Accenture is currently valued at $142.4 billion. That apart, the company also announced the launch of 10 new Threat Management Centers across the globe, that will focus on providing cybersecurity services to its enterprise customers.

Infosys: Infosys co-founder and Non-Executive Chairman Nandan Nilekani on Thursday said the company is looking at doubling its headcount in Canada to over 4,000 employees in the next 12-18 months. The company is scheduled to release its September quarter numbers on October 14.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank: Chennai-headquartered Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB), where shareholders had recently voted against the appointment of seven directors including the chief executive and managing director, said on Thursday that it had received an indicative non-binding offer from the Clix Group.

GOCL: In a regulatory filing, the company informed that IDL Explosives Limited (IDLEL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has bagged an order from Singareni Collieries Company, worth Rs 186.78 crore.

Adani Enterprises on Thursday said it has raised Rs 125 crore through allotment of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.

Adani Green: Fitch has affirmed Adani Green Energy Restricted Group 2's notes at 'BBB-', and the outlook is negative.

Solar Industries: The company has received orders from Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) for supply of Explosives and Initiating Systems worth Rs 447 crore, to be delivered over a period of two years.

Dr Lal PathLabs: According to reports, Dr Lal PathLabs left a huge cache of patient data on a public server for months.

Vedanta's delisting offer will close today. According to media reports, the company's promoters need around 60 crore more shares to be tendered for the delisting to succeed.