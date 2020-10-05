Stocks to watch: TCS, RIL, Tata Motors, Vedanta, banks, Hindalco, Hero Moto

-
At 08:40 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) traded 8 points, or 0.07 per cent lower at 11,432, indicating a flat start for the Indian market on Monday.
Here's a list of stocks that may trade actively in today's session.
TCS: The IT major is slated to release its September quarter earnings on October 7 (Wednesday). The company will also consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company.
RIL: Indian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd said on Saturday Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC and global private equity firm TPG Capital invested a combined Rs 7,350 crore (about $1 billion) in its retail unit.
Banks: On Saturday, the government told the Supreme Court that it would waive interest on the repayment of loans of up to Rs 2 crore. While this may be a relief for MSME borrowers, it could spell additional burden for banks.
Tata Motors: Tata Motors on Thursday reported a 5.09 per cent increase in total sales to 110,379 units in the second quarter of the current fiscal.
Hero MotoCorp: The company registered record sales of 715,718 units in September 2020 – its highest sales in a single month in the calendar year of 2020.
Vedanta posted a 23.5 per cent drop in quarterly profit as one of the world’s strictest lockdowns hit production and demand. Group net income slumped to Rs 1,033 crore ($141 million) in the three months to June from Rs 1,351 crore a year earlier. READ MORE
Hindalco: Novelis, the subsidiary of Hindalco Industries, on Friday announced that it has sold the former Aleris plant in Duffel, Belgium to ALVANCE, the international aluminium business of the GFG Alliance.
Dr Reddy's on Saturday announced the launch of a generic version of Sapropterin Dihydrochloride Tablets, for oral use.
