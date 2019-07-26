Stocks to watch: Vedanta, Tata Motors, YES Bank, PNB, Maruti, Bajaj Auto

At 08:49 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 27 points or 0.24 per cent lower at 11,274 levels, indicating a negative start for the Indian market on Friday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may trade actively in today's trading session -

Maruti Suzuki India: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) will report its June quarter earnings on Friday. Analysts expect a weak quarter for Maruti due to the slowdown in demand and plummeting volumes which would offset the gains due to higher net realization. READ MORE

Bajaj Auto: Bajaj Auto will declare its June quarter results on Friday. And, although the company has reported a rise in volumes in an otherwise subdued quarter for auto firms, analysts expect the inferior product mix and higher discounting to drag down the company's profit.

Tata Motors: Tata Motors did far worse than expected in the June quarter, with a consolidated loss of Rs 3,680 crore. The sales volume at the Indian unit, which makes commercial vehicles and passenger cars, fell 23 per cent over the year-ago period. The consolidated operating profit margin was 4.5 per cent, down 159 basis points (bps) in a year and the lowest in a decade, excluding the December 2018 quarter. READ MORE



Other earnings: Besides Maruti and Bajaj Auto, 52 other companies are slated to release their June quarter results later in the day. Prominent among them include Vodafone Idea, JSW Steel, Jubilant Life Sciences, KPIT Tech, Punjab National Bank, Polycab India and Vedanta.

Vedanta: As per reports, Anil Agarwal has sold nearly 20 per cent stake in Anglo America.

YES Bank: TPG Capital and Advent International are in talks to infuse funds in YES Bank, reported Mint. The two companies may invest around $350 million each in the lender.

Biocon: Biocon posted a 72 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 206.3 crore during the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The total income on a consolidated basis grew 25 per cent to Rs 1,490 crore during the quarter from Rs 1,192.6 crore a year ago, backed by the performance in biologics and small molecules business. READ MORE

Persistent Systems: IT firm Persistent Systems on July 25 reported a 5.6 per cent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 82.4 crore for the June 2019 quarter. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 87.3 crore in the year-ago period. In dollar terms, the company's revenue slipped 3.2 per cent to USD 119.62 million from the year-ago period.

Bank of Baroda: State-owned lender Bank of Baroda reported a net profit of Rs 710 crore in its April-March quarter of FY20 on account of higher non-interest income. In the same period in FY19, the lender had posted a loss of Rs 49 crore. This was the bank’s first quarterly result after Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank were amalgamated with Bank of Baroda. CLICK TO READ FULL ARTICLE

Bajaj Finserv: Bajaj Finserv — the holding company of Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company (BAGIC), and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company (BALIC) — on Thursday reported a 40 per cent year-on-year increase in income to Rs 12,272 crore in the June quarter (Q1).

Mphasis: IT firm Mphasis Group on Thursday reported a 2.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 264.6 crore for the June 2019 quarter. Its revenue from operations increased 13.3 per cent to Rs 2,062.5 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 1,820.2 crore in the April-June 2018 period, it added.