Stocks to watch: Wipro, Infosys, Karnataka Bank, IRCTC, Tata Elxsi, banks

At 08:43 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) traded 38 points, or 0.32 per cent lower at 11,899 levels, indicating a muted start for the Indian market on Wednesday.

Here's a list of stocks that may trade actively in today's session.

Karnataka Bank: Net profit of Karnataka Bank rose 12.78 per cent to Rs 119.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2020 as against Rs 105.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2019.

IRCTC: As per reports, Indian Railways will run 392 festival special trains from October 20-November 30.



NTPC has decided to raise Rs.4,000 crore on 15 October 2020, through private placement of unsecured non-convertible bonds in the nature of debentures at a coupon of 5.45% p.a. with a door to door maturity of 5 years on 15 October 2025.

Wipro: The company on Tuesday approved a share buyback worth Rs 9,500 crore, having improved its performance in the second quarter of FY21 on several parameters, apart from giving a stronger outlook.

Infosys: The IT services major is expected to report September quarter results later in the day. Global brokerage firm Jefferies expects Infosys to post 2.9 per cent QoQ growth in revenue in constant currency terms, 160 basis points (bps) cross-currency tailwind, and stable margins QoQ. Revenue growth will be driven by ramp-up of large deals, which could also lead to an increase in revenue growth guidance. READ MORE

Earnings today: Besides Infosys, 15 other companies are slated to release their Q2 earnings today such as Tata Elxsi, and Den Networks.



The company reported a net profit of Rs 59.06 crore for the quarter ended September as compared to a loss of Rs 196.88 crore in the year-ago period.

Banks: The Supreme Court will today hear a batch of petitions seeking a waiver of interest on loans during the moratorium period and seeking an extension of the moratorium. Investors will track the court proceedings, with bank stocks being in focus.

Maruti Suzuki India: The company plans to introduce a slew of new sport utility vehicle (SUVs) models over the next couple of years as it seeks to straddle the segment with multiple product offerings at varied price points, said people aware of the company’s plans.