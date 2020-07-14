Stocks to watch: Wipro, Mindtree, Cipla, HDFC, Lakshmi Vilas Bk, Bata India

At 08:42 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 58.35 points or 0.54 per cent lower at 10,756, indicating a negative start for the Indian market on Tuesday.

Here's a list of stocks that may remain in focus today -

Wipro: The Bengaluru-headquartered information technology (IT) services company will announce its financial results for the quarter ended June 2020 (Q1FY21) on Tuesday, July 14. READ MORE

Earnings today: Besides Wipro, 34 other companies are slated to announce their quarterly results today including Mindtree, and Oberoi Realty.

HDFC: Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd on Monday said it is planning to raise up to Rs 45,000 crore by issuing debt securities and will seek approval of shareholders in its upcoming AGM later this month.

Pfizer: Two experimental coronavirus vaccines jointly developed by German biotech firm BioNTech and US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer have received 'fast track' designation from the US drug regulator, the companies said on Monday.

Vodafone Idea: In a fresh twist to the controversy over premium telecom plans, Vodafone Idea on Monday moved the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT), seeking a stay on the regulator’s diktat to block such schemes.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank: As per reports, the lender is in talks with investors to mop up Rs 1,000 crore additional capital. Last month, the bank had received LoI from Clix Capital for 51 per cent stake purchase. READ MORE

Bata India: In an exchange filing, the company informed that the revenue from operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, of Rs 6197.03 million have decreased by 9 per cent over the corresponding period last year primarily due to suspension of the Company's stores towards second half for the month of March 2020 as per government directives for Covid- 19.

HDFC Bank: A spokesman for HDFC Bank confirmed there had been an investigation into the vehicle-financing unit but declined to give details. READ MORE

ZEE Learn: According to reports, the Bombay High Court has dismissed the company's plea against UTI Mutual Fund. Zee Learn had cited RBI's moratorium circular as the basis for relief on interest payments to UTI Mutual Fund.

Adani Green: In a Q1 business update, the company informed that it has commissioned 50 MW Kilaj Solar plant in Rawra, Rajasthan pursuant to project awarded from SECI at a tariff of Rs 2.54/unit.

Cipla: The company informed that it has received final approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Icatibant Injectable 30mg/3mL from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).