Stocks to watch: YES Bank, Shree Cement, HCL Tech, Infy, Avenue Supermarts

At 08:56 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 59 points or 0.49 per cent higher at 12,077.50, indicating a positive start for the Indian market on Wednesday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

YES Bank, Shree Cement: Shree Cement will replace Yes Bank in the benchmark Nifty 50 index, NSE said in a release. The changes will be effective from March 27. Shree Cement would join Ultratech Cement as cement manufacturers in the bluechip company index. READ MORE

HCL Tech: IT services firm HCL Technologies Ltd. on Tuesday said it will open a Global Delivery Center in Hartford, Connecticut to offer digital transformation services to clients in smart manufacturing, insurance, aerospace, and defense industries.

Infosys: Infosys on Tuesday said it has entered into a long-term strategic partnership with GE Appliance, a Haier company, to streamline the latter's IT operations.

IDFC FIRST Bank said CRISIL has assigned 'CRISIL AA/Stable' rating to the Rs 2,000 crore Tier II bonds (Under Basel III). The rating on the certificate of deposits programme has been reaffirmed at 'CRISIL A1+'.

SBI: As per reports, SBI Cards IPO will open on March 2.

Avenue Supermarts: Promoters of the company sold 1.48 crore shares (2.28 per cent) in pubic via OFS. Promoter holding now stands at 74.99 per cent of the total paid-up capital of the company.