Street signs: Bandhan worries investors, brokers not on board, and more

Bandhan Bank worries investors The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI's) decision to stop Bandhan Bank from opening new branches and freezing the remuneration of MD & CEO Chandra Shekhar Ghosh has rattled investors.

They believe that the apex bank should have discussed with market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), to come up with a solution instead of taking a harsh action at a time when there is nervousness anyway because of the IL&FS problem. “And now, we have a compliance issue with one of the better banks in India. A template needs to ...