Street signs: Credit risk funds' inflows capped, Ircon stock, and more

Credit risk funds’ inflows capped A large fund house recently decided to put daily maximum subscription limit of ~10 million per investor for its credit risk fund. Sources say other fund houses too are considering putting similar restrictions on such schemes that invest in corporate debt papers which offer high yield but are riskier. “The macroeconomic headwinds are strong with the rupee sliding and bond yields rising.

We are curbing inflows as deploying more funds towards riskier paper could backfire, if not checked,” said a fund manager. There have been instances ...